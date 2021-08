FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Marcus Maye was hoping for a long-term contract extension in the offseason. He instead got a whole lot of uncertainty. The New York Jets safety received the franchise tag in March, but he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a deal before the deadline on July 15. That means Maye will play on the tag amount of $10.6 million this season - and then everything is up in the air beyond that.