Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Expert: Arrests, Prosecution Unlikely In Case Of Arlington Firefighter Found Dead In Cancun

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow, found dead in Mexico this week, returned safely to North Texas Friday. The American Airlines plane carrying them received a water cannon salute from fire trucks at DFW airport when it arrived. An honor guard of firefighters lined the arrival area at Terminal D to greet Snow’s wife Jaime, family, and close friends.

arlington.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Juárez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mexico#North Texas#Cancun#Cbs 11 News#El Cuerpo Fue Localizado#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
United Nations
Related
Celina, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Police: Celina Officers Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Celina said officers fatally shot an armed suspect Friday evening. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Alabama Street and located an armed suspect. According to police, officers fired their weapons, leaving the suspect “incapacitated.” The suspect was transported to a...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Rental Assistance In North Texas

Texas Eviction Diversion Program – https://www.txcourts.gov/programs-services/eviction-diversion-program/. Dallas County – https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/ehap-2021.php. Tarrant County – https://getrenthelp.com/. Collin County – https://www.collincountytx.gov/cares/Pages/RentalAssistance2021.aspx. Denton County – https://www.unitedwaydenton.org/eviction-prevention. Plano – https://www.plano.gov/1829/COVID-19-Housing-Resources. Garland – https://www.garlandtx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8291/COVID-19-Assistance-Information?bidId=

Comments / 0

Community Policy