Expert: Arrests, Prosecution Unlikely In Case Of Arlington Firefighter Found Dead In Cancun
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow, found dead in Mexico this week, returned safely to North Texas Friday. The American Airlines plane carrying them received a water cannon salute from fire trucks at DFW airport when it arrived. An honor guard of firefighters lined the arrival area at Terminal D to greet Snow’s wife Jaime, family, and close friends.arlington.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0