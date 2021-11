Tonight, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will look to get back on track after the season-opening loss to Duke with a matchup vs. Robert Morris. This is the fourth meeting between the two schools, with Kentucky holding a 2-1 edge, 2-0 in Lexington. Of course, the most memorable game between the Cats and the Colonials is Kentucky’s 59-57 loss in the 2013 NIT. No one wants to relive that dreary day in Moon Township, Pa., so instead, let’s skip ahead a few months to November 17, 2013, when the Cats got revenge with an 87-49 victory in Rupp.

