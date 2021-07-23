Cancel
Mchenry County, IL

Mosquito batch tests positive for West Nile Virus in McHenry County

mchenrycountyil.gov
 9 days ago

WOODSTOCK – The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) reports a mosquito batch collected in Fox River Grove on July 13 has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). MCDH has tested 260 mosquito batches to date and all other mosquito samples have been negative. This is the first mosquito batch that has tested positive for West Nile Virus in McHenry County this year but is not unusual during this time and the risk of WNV typically remains until the first hard frost. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there have been no positive birds, 81 WNV positive mosquito batches, and 0 reported human cases in Illinois.

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#West Nile Virus#Nile#Woodstock#Wnv#Idph#Culex#Nuisance Control#Www Mcdh Info
