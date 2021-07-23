Cancel
Health

UN adopts first resolution on vision, aims to help 1 billion

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. General Assembly approved its first-ever resolution on vision Friday, calling on its 193 member nations to ensure access to eye care for everyone in their countries which would contribute to a global effort to help at least 1.1 billion people with vision impairment who currently lack eye services by 2030.

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Healthreviewofoptometry.com

UN Adopts New Eye Care Resolution

Earlier today, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution committing the international community to offering greater eye care resources in support of the 1.1 billion people who will have preventable sight loss by 2030. This agreement is the first of its kind to make its way through the United Nations, highlighting eye health as one of the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals, according to a press release issued by the Vision Council.
AdvocacyBrookings Institution

Donor engagement with Agenda 2030: How government agencies encompass the Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, all members of the United Nations adopted an ambitious agenda known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals. The agenda consists of 17 development goals to be achieved by 2030. This report examines how government donor agencies encompass SDGs in international development cooperation, covering 20 of the 30 members of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC). It reviews how they propose to incorporate the SDGs at the level of strategy and policy, programs, and reporting of outputs and results. Eighteen of the 20 members (excepting the United States and the European Union) have produced at least one Voluntary National Review (VNR). Although principally aimed at reporting on national progress on the SDGs, some VNRs cover international development cooperation and so are specifically noted. This review is based on how each country presents its engagement with the SDGs and does not assess the extent to which those policies and plans are translated into practice.
