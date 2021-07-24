Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CORMEDIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CorMedix Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 1, 2021, CorMedix issued a press release "announc[ing] that the [FDA] cannot approve the [new drug application ("NDA")] for DefenCath…in its present form." CorMedix informed investors that the "FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after a review of records requested by FDA and provided by the manufacturing facility."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 39.87%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021.

Then on March 13, 2021, CorMedix announced that "[b]ased on our analyses, we have concluded that additional process qualification will be needed with subsequent validation to address the deficiencies identified by FDA."

On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 19.97%, to close at $6.05 per share on May 14, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs") in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005507/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cormedix Inc#Class Action Lawsuit#Federal Court#Bragar Eagel Squire#Cormedix Inc#The Company#District Court#Nda#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Lawsuit Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in both the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATVI). On July 20, 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a...
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

MISONIX INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Misonix, Inc. - MSON

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Misonix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MSON) to Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Misonix may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CorMedix investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TEDU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiffdeadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Investors Bancorp, Inc. - ISBC

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Investors Bancorp, Inc. ("ISBC" or the "Company") ( ISBC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG) ISBC shareholders will receive $1.46 in cash and 0.297 shares of Citizens per share they own.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ECMOHO Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that it intends to offer American depositary shares, or ADSs, each representing four of its Class A ordinary shares, for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Misonix Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Misonix, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MSON

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Misonix, Inc. (MSON) - Get Report to Bioventus Inc. is fair to Misonix shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering"). Coinbase investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In CarLotz, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LOTZ; LOTZW

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06191, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) - Get Report between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CorMedix is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the U.S. and internationally. CorMedix's lead product candidate is DefenCath, a novel antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors Who Formerly Held Shares Of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or "the Company") (AKBA) - Get Report who formerly held shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) for violations of the securities laws. If you are...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srac.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PQEFF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Petroteq Energy Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PQEFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTC: PQEFF) resulting from allegations that Petroteq may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Petroteq securities you...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - LOTZ

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit charges CarLotz and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit ( Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906) was commenced on July 8, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams. A similar lawsuit, Widuck v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-06191, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged To Participate In Class Action - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering ("IPO") even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi's IPO, China banned DiDi's app from the country's app stores causing its share price to decline.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global Inc. - COIN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: COIN), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its April 2021 Direct Offering (the "Offering"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against RenovaCare, Inc. And Certain Officers - RCAR

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RCAR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-13930, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

KANZHUN LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kanzhun, Limited

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of Kanzhun between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Comments / 0

Community Policy