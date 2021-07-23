Cancel
IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC for July 23, 2021

Cover picture for the articleMEDICARE FOR ALL: The Progressive Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party will host a March for Medicare for All event at 2 p.m. Saturday on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. It is demanding Congress pass improved and expanded Medicare for All, with health care recognized...

Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

The Week in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest mask guidance was "counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, and not grounded in reality or common sense." She made the comments as COVID-19 cases climbed among the unvaccinated, and the CDC recommended everyone — vaccinated or not — return to masks indoors in areas where cases are mounting.
Des Moines, IAswiowanewssource.com

Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, July 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:. VOTER REGISTRATION UPDATE: More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since January 2015, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. And 321,535 out of those 504,113 new registrants used the state’s online voter registration system that launched in 2016.
Iowa Stateiowatorch.com

Mathis Announces Campaign in Iowa’s First Congressional District

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Senator Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she would run for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race. “It’s been the joy of my life to listen to your stories, be your...
Sioux City, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, July 21, 2021

(Sioux City, IA) -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man is accused of driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 Friday when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash. Several people suffered severe injuries. Eduardo Guerrero-Sanchez ran head-on into a second vehicle, causing serious injuries to a mother and daughter. Both suffered broken bones. That crash led to a second collision where people were injured, including one who suffered a shattered ankle. Authorities say Guerrero-Sanchez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, didn’t have a valid driver’s license and refused to cooperate with investigators. He’s charged with operating while under the influence and two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Say goodbye to persuasion: Vaccine mandates may be coming — but will they be legal?

“They didn't get vaccinated.” Those words from President Biden summed up why his administration made a critical shift in its COVID policies, from mask recommendations to mandatory shots for federal workers. And that represents a third stage of government policy, toward a more confrontational approach to “them” — the increasingly demonized unvaccinated class that is roughly half of America.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

‘We Are At A Pivotal Moment’: Gov. Tom Wolf Begs Pennsylvania Lawmakers To Talk To Unvaccinated Constituents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants the General Assembly to ask their constituents to get vaccinated as the commonwealth faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases. In a letter dated July 29, Wolf wrote the state is eighth in the number of first COVID vaccine doses administered. The state recently announced a campaign to text residents who missed their second doses. The governor also writes the state is 45th in the country for new cases. However, the numbers are still frightening, Wolf says. “Unfortunately, the rising tide of the Delta variant is lifting case numbers in all states, and Pennsylvania...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump blows fuse over GOP moving forward on infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lashed out at Senate Republicans on Thursday after the upper chamber voted to take up debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and “RINOs,” short for "Republicans in name only," of surrendering to Democrats. “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell,...

