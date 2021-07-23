IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC for July 23, 2021

(Sioux City, IA) -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man is accused of driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 Friday when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash. Several people suffered severe injuries. Eduardo Guerrero-Sanchez ran head-on into a second vehicle, causing serious injuries to a mother and daughter. Both suffered broken bones. That crash led to a second collision where people were injured, including one who suffered a shattered ankle. Authorities say Guerrero-Sanchez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, didn’t have a valid driver’s license and refused to cooperate with investigators. He’s charged with operating while under the influence and two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.
