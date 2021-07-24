Cancel
COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Coinbase's April 14, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until September 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase undermined its representations in the Offering Materials that the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents were sufficient by announcing plans to raise capital via a convertible bond sale. On May 19, 2021, Coinbase revealed technical problems experienced by users on its platform, including "delays…due to network congestion" effecting "those who want to get their money out."

On this news, the price of Coinbase shares fell $23.44 per share, nearly 10% over two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Coinbase shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005508/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

