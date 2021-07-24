Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market In Pharmaceuticals Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period.

The report on the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increase in the number of expiring patents of blockbuster mAbs, and the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) the market covers the following areas:

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market SizingBiosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market ForecastBiosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

BIOCAD

Biocon Ltd.

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Celltrion Co. Ltd.

Coherus Biosciences Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

