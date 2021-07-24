Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market In Pharmaceuticals Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is poised to grow by USD 3.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increase in the number of expiring patents of blockbuster mAbs, and the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) the market covers the following areas:

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market SizingBiosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market ForecastBiosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.
  • BIOCAD
  • Biocon Ltd.
  • BioXpress Therapeutics SA
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Celltrion Co. Ltd.
  • Coherus Biosciences Inc.
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market- The drug discovery outsourcing market is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market- Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is segmented by therapy (serotonin receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Cancer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-cancer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amgen Inc.
  • BIOCAD
  • Biocon Ltd.
  • BioXpress Therapeutics SA
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Celltrion Co. Ltd.
  • Coherus Biosciences Inc.
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-mabs-market-in-pharmaceuticals-industrydiscover-company-insights-in-technavio-301340099.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Product Market#Emerging Market#Cagr#Customer Behaviour#Biocad Biocon Ltd#Bioxpress Therapeutics Sa#Coherus Biosciences Inc#Novartis Ag Pfizer Inc#Application Customer#Amgen Inc#Us Research#Ustechnavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Effect Pigments Market Production, Trends Prediction, Consumption And Growth Factors | Lanxess, Ciba, Clariant

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Effect Pigments Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Effect Pigments market trends too. The instantly changing Effect Pigments market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Effect Pigments market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Acetone Market: Impact And Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities And New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Targeted Therapeutics Global Market To 2031 - Featuring Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical And Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on the global targeted therapeutics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Food Enzymes Market Featuring Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc. & Associated British Foods Plc | Discover Vendor Insights | Technavio

Technavio's latest offering, Food Enzymes Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The food enzymes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost...
Aerospace & Defensebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Aerospace Pneumatic Valves Market Supply, Performance, Premiumization, Inflation And Demand | Honeywell, Parker Hannifin, Eaton

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Aerospace Pneumatic Valves Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Aerospace Pneumatic Valves market trends too. The instantly changing Aerospace Pneumatic Valves market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Aerospace Pneumatic Valves market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Clear Aligners Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, and Poly-vinyl Chloride], Distribution Channels, and Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Optical Coherence Tomography For Ophthalmology Market To Grow By $ 270.86 Mn In Health Care Equipment Industry During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Report covering competitive analysis and the impact of COVID-19" has been added to Technavio's offering. The optical coherence tomography for the ophthalmology market is estimated to grow by USD 270.86 million during 2021-2025, progressing...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Downstream Processing Market (2020 To 2030) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Processing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global downstream processing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 187.99 Bn Growth In Engineering Services Outsourcing Market During 2021-2025 | Analysing Growth For IT Consulting Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest offering, Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The engineering services outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 187.99 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Suez Environment, Xylem And 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology, and Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial wastewater treatment market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy