Here’s how the Zelda: Skyward Sword Loftwing amiibo works

Skyward Sword HD is one of those rare, once-in-a-lifetime mystical games that’s enthralling, immersive, and a lot of fun. It’s not only the best Zelda game, but one of the greatest games of all-time. Skyward Sword HD fixes every quality of life flaw which was present in the original, something that fans have been asking for for years, which enhances the gameplay experiences. It was a great game, but now it’s a masterpiece. There are no more annoyances. Skyward Sword HD has the best story in the Zelda franchise, it has the best dungeons, the best puzzles, and it has the most developed characters and sidequests, not to mention the best iterations of both Link and Zelda in the series. Many herald Breath of the Wild as the greatest Zelda game of all-time and the greatest game of all-time; they are severely mistaken. Skyward Sword HD is superior in almost every facet.