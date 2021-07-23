EVGA Plans to Replace the RTX 3090s Melted by Amazon’s New World
After several complaints about Amazon’s New World — specifically, the fact that it was apparently causing several expensive GPUs to break — not only is EVGA saying it’ll replace the damaged components, but Amazon has also patched the game so that it hopefully won’t happen again. It’s odd that it even happened in the first place, but it appears that this is at least being corrected before it happens to more gamers.gameranx.com
