EVGA Plans to Replace the RTX 3090s Melted by Amazon’s New World

Amazon’s New World is apparently making a killing by bricking Nvidia GPUs. The game’s closed beta session began earlier this week, and some players have reportedly experienced the MMORPG bricking their 3090 Nvidia GPUs. The cards being so rare and expensive only makes the event all the more unfortunate for those players. Most of the initial reports of New World bricking GPUs came through the game’s main subreddit. Redditor greyone78 mentioned that his EVGA 3090 had been able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra settings for the last couple of months without any issue. Before long, Twitter was also seeing some players report the same problem – with EVGA cards being fried once again. People experiencing those problems also created a tread on New World‘s official forums.