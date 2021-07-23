Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho conservatives are first rate

By Brian Parsons
Idaho State Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” ― J.K. Rowling. I spend a disproportionate amount of time critiquing Republicans, and for good reason. What good does it do to call out the left side of the spectrum when they’re not my intended audience? There is no reasoning with bonkers, and a good percentage of the left is decidedly bonkers. They’re masters at the art of projection and like to claim that the problem in this country is the rise of the far-right, but since when is Marxism the center of the political spectrum? Objective reviews like that from Pew Research have consistently shown that it’s the left that has shifted far from the center in their collective beliefs. Thus, I cater my message to my own tribe, which is conservative and where I hope to spur action.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State Legislature#Pew Research#The Idaho State Journal#Idaho Republicans#The Republican Party#The Idaho Legislature#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm. The takeover underscores the popularity...

Comments / 1

Community Policy