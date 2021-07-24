Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Micro Wrestling Federation Takes Over Neptune City, New Jersey In A BIG Way

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I spend my Thursday nights playing in a volleyball league at The Headliner. My team has been playing well as of late so we were disappointed when we got word that our weekly match was canceled. At first, no one knew why the game was canceled, the weather forecast was perfect and the league scheduling is always prompt. Seriously, what could have been the reason why our drunken volleyball match was canceled?

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Neptune#Volleyball#Combat#The Headliner#Point#Mwf#Micro#The Micro Wrestlers#Country Music Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEatlanticcityweekly.com

Knee High Knuckle Buster Micro Wrestling returns to Atlantic City

When you first hear about a concept like Knee High Knuckle Buster Micro Wrestling, it sounds like a crazy idea rebirthed from the days of traveling circuses and sideshows. And maybe it is. But now, after 5 years of successful events, it’s also managed to become something of an institution in Atlantic City.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

No Way Jose Debuts For Impact Wrestling At Slammiversary, New Impact Tag Champs

During Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, the Impact Tag-Team Championships were on the line, as the champions Violent by Design (Rhino & Joe Doering) defended the titles against The Good Brothers (Gallows & Anderson), Rich Swann & Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh and his mystery partner: No Way (aka, WWE’s No Way Jose).
Albany, NYWNYT

Defense paves way for Empire's comeback win over New Jersey

The defense paved the way for the Albany Empire to complete a fourth quarter comeback against the New Jersey Flight on Saturday at the Times Union Center. The 55-48 win punched Albany's ticket to the postseason as well as home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Seattle Kraken will reportedly take Nathan Bastian

The 2021 NHL expansion draft is on Wednesday night, but many decisions have already been leaked. Per Chris Johnston, it looks like the Seattle Kraken will take RW Nathan Bastian from the New Jersey Devils. Hearing that #SeaKraken will select Nathan Bastian from New Jersey. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Frazier’s Go For Little League Title And Olympic Gold

Quite a time for the Frazier’s, Toms River’s first family of baseball. 12-year-old Carson and his Toms River East teammates begin play tonight (weather permitting) in the New Jersey State Little League Tournament in Cherry Hill. The 13 players, two coaches and manager Paul Mika have been dominant in winning the District 18 and Section 3 tournaments and join Hillsdale, Teaneck Southern and Haddonfield in pursuit of the state title and a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut.
NFLPosted by
Beach Radio

Local Football Fan Literally Bleeds And Dies For His Team

When did we as a society decide we can no longer respect another one’s opinion? So much so that it results in violence. Sure, we can point to politics for these shortcomings, but I think it goes far beyond that. Perhaps leadership in all aspects of life is to blame. Our upbringing, teachings, mentors, and example in life create the person we become. I know every generation says that “things today are different than when I was younger.” A clique of sorts, but I believe that it’s more than just being different in this day in age. It’s dangerous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy