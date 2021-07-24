FULL STEAM AHEAD: South Laurel volleyball program looking to make a deeper postseason run
LONDON — Jamie Clark’s first season as head coach of the South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball program was a successful one. The Lady Cardinals posted a 9-4 mark despite seeing COVID-19 limit South Laurel to playing only 13 games. Clark’s squad picked up some big wins throughout the season before falling to Whitley County during first-round action of the 50th District Tournament.www.sentinel-echo.com
