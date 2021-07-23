Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Guns, crimes, politics and polls

By Paul Entrikin
Idaho State Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe escalating gunplay that’s rising to urban warfare levels in Democratic strongholds is triggering concerned citizens in ever greater numbers. The shortsighted “defund the police” movements promoted by well-protected liberal leaders are falling out of fashion faster than “Avenatti for President” pins as violent crime climbs and lessor crimes go unchecked. Somehow politicians have never learned that every solution creates another batch of problems.

www.idahostatejournal.com

POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm. The takeover underscores the popularity...

