Guns, crimes, politics and polls
The escalating gunplay that’s rising to urban warfare levels in Democratic strongholds is triggering concerned citizens in ever greater numbers. The shortsighted “defund the police” movements promoted by well-protected liberal leaders are falling out of fashion faster than “Avenatti for President” pins as violent crime climbs and lessor crimes go unchecked. Somehow politicians have never learned that every solution creates another batch of problems.www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0