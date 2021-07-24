NFP to Sponsor the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals for Fifth Consecutive Year

A community of enthusiastic fans is an asset nearly beyond value, and the reason for that is simple: when you build a community around your brand, it becomes one of the world’s best marketing engines. For me, such a community has helped achieve, most recently at IBH Media, my mission of impacting millions of entrepreneurs, and inspiring women around the world in that role particularly. I also have a passion for giving back, so 10% of company revenue goes towards investing in women-led tech and ecommerce startups in Asia.