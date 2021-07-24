Kaleb Banks chose Indiana because it’s ‘the right place to be in my heart’

Kaleb Banks had planned to use the month of July to increase his recruiting options but not to make any recruiting decisions. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing from Fayetteville, Ga., had never really been through a July evaluation period when college coaches flocked to see him — he got limited attention after his freshman season and COVID-19 ruined the evaluation period last year — so he wanted to see what would happen when his game got real national exposure.