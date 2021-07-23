Cancel
Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast/hammond

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast Hammond in Indiana. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location just 30 miles southeast of Chicago. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level of customer service," said Jennifer...

