OSU Board of Trustees to meet August 3

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 to consider the organization of schools and a new academic program within the College of Liberal Arts, improvements to the Hatfield Marine Science Center seawater system in Newport, a potential candidate for an anticipated vacancy on the Board of Trustees, a lease agreement with Samaritan Health Services to provide health care services on the Corvallis campus and the board’s proposed 2023 and 2024 meeting calendars.

