New iPad Mini pro to miss out on these pro features

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest information about the upcoming iPad mini is somewhat disappointing. A report that surfaced yesterday suggested that the new iPad would have a mini-LED display. This came as a bomb, especially considering that Ming-Chi Kuo had already predicted that Apple was working to give us this tech in a 7.9-inch iPad mini refresh that was expected to launch in 2020 that never happened, and it seems that it won’t happen in 2021 either.

