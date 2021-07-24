Cancel
NHL

Sabres select Owen Power with No. 1 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL draft turned Michigan maize and blue Friday night. And there’s a Hughes sibling reunion set to happen in New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres opened the draft by selecting Wolverines defenceman Owen Power with the top pick, and were immediately followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken choosing Michigan centre Matthew Beniers at No. 2. It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.

Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres select Swedish winger Isak Rosen 14th overall at NHL Draft

BUFFALO – The Sabres selected Swedish winger Isak Rosen 14th overall tonight at the NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen, 18, ranked eighth on NHL Central Scouting’s final list of 2021 European skaters. Rosen spent the 2020-21 season with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League and their junior team,...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

2021 Sabres NHL Draft tracker: Buffalo selects Prokhor Poltapov

BUFFALO – The Sabres drafted Russian winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall, this morning at the NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Poltapov, 18, recorded 25 goals and 52 points in 61 games last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, a junior team in the MHL. Poltapov also registered two goals and seven points in seven contests for Team Russia at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship.
NHLYardbarker

Sabres Owen Power Pick Makes Prospect Pool on Defense Even Deeper

The Buffalo Sabres selected Owen Power with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Power was the consensus top-ranked prospect by analysts and rankings around the NHL, touted as the best defenseman and the first d-man to be the no.1-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting since Seth Jones in 2013.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vancouver Canucks

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Few were surprised that Max Domi was left unprotected in the expansion draft. It was more revealing that bottom-six players were protected instead. Domi is no question being dangled in an attempt to garner a little more cap space for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Domi...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Nick Ritchie should vie for top-six role with Maple Leafs

TORONTO – Drafted by Anaheim in 2014. Traded to Boston at the 2020 deadline. Left unqualified as RFAs by the Bruins on Monday. Signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as unrestricted free agents by the weekend. Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase are two very different wingers tracing a similar path.
NHLFanSided

Canucks trade for goaltender Spencer Martin from Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks have added another netminder to their roster. On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the team had landed 26-year-old goalie Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lighting, in exchange for future considerations. The Oakville, Ontario native was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall, by the...

