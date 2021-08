A fantastic Raspberry Pi cyberdeck has been created by YouTuber RA in the form of the Кибердек RA01, a custom-made wearable computer inspired by classic cyberpunk science-fiction. The casing has been made from an old C64C which cost the maker just to iced frappuccinos to purchase. “One of my main goals was to make this build practical, yet aesthetically pleasant. In wearable builds like this figuring out straps is usually difficult. I didn’t want to bolt a car seatbelt to the case, or attach a guitar loop, or compromise the looks in any other similar fashion. But I did want to have a techwear Cyberdeck, with an adjustable strap.”