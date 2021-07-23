Cancel
Dr. Richard Feldman: Aspirin falls from favor for preventing cardiovascular events

By Dr. Richard Feldman
Tribune-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have the impression that all middle-aged individuals should be on low-dose aspirin. Not true. The United States Preventative Services Task Force policy for the preventative use of aspirin (usually “baby aspirin”, 81 mgs) is relevant to only “primary prevention” of cardiovascular disease, not “secondary prevention” (preventing a second cardiovascular event). The secondary preventative benefits of aspirin are strongly established. Although USPSTF recommendations are felt to be the gold standards for prevention, its policies for aspirin are rapidly becoming out of date.

