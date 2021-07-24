Pro fishing: Massena lands 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship

The town of Massena has landed the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship, with the top 50 anglers of the season taking part in professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit. The event will be held Aug. 16 to 21, 2022. In this file photo, anglers depart the Massena Intake. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Major League Fishing made a major announcement for Massena on Friday.

The league is bringing the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship to Massena and the St. Lawrence River, with the top 50 anglers of the season taking part in professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit. The event will be held Aug. 16-21, 2022.

Town of Massena Tourism Director Donald Meissner said it is the big event of the season for the anglers.

“This is for the national championship. The top 50 anglers that compete all year come in for the huge prize. This is bigger than the bass league coming because this is the national championship. It’s the culmination of everything we’ve been doing for all these years coming to fruition,” he said.

The town held its first tournament of the “Season of Excitement” from June 25 to 30 when the MLF tournament brought 80 anglers from across the United States to Massena for the fifth stage of the seven-stage regular season. Next up is the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 2, followed by the Toyota Series from Aug. 26 to 28, the BFL Phoenix Tournament from Sept. 10 to 12, the Cashion Rods Tournament on Sept. 18 and the town of Massena’s Big Bass Blowout (B3) the weekend of Oct. 2-3.

Mr. Meissner said the recently concluded tournament was a big success, setting records that had never been seen before in the country or the world.

Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said Major League Fishing’s commitment to Massena showed the work that was done to land the tournaments was a success.

“After working first-hand on the Massena Fishing Committee with six tournaments in 2021, I commend all that have worked on bringing fishing to Massena and Northern New York. Hosting the Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Title Championship in 2022 shows that all the hard work that has gone into this process has paid off,” he said.

He commended Mr. Meissner and Linda McQuinn “for all of the work they have put into Massena fishing and who every day think about fishing and how it improves the lives of so many people.”

Mr. Carbone said Tom Miller was also “a huge driving force for the fishing tournaments and has worked throughout the years to promote fishing and organize these events.”

“We all know that you can dream of anything and it takes a team to execute the task you want to accomplish. The team we have with the Massena fishing tournaments has an incredible commitment to bringing the tournaments here and the execution of the events. With so many volunteers and business and the town of Louisville as our fishing partner, to the team that makes these dreams a really, thank you,” he said.

The announcement of the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit by Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, was made at a live press event during the International Convention of Allied Sportsfishing Trades trade show in Orlando, Fla.

The 27th season of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit (formerly FLW Tour) will feature six regular-season stops showcasing the best anglers in the world competing for thousands of dollars across the best bass fisheries in the United States. The 2022 schedule includes stops in Brookeland, Texas; Leesburg, Fla.; Counce, Tenn.; Guntersville, Ala.; Richmond, Va.; and Plattsburgh before wrapping up in Massena in August.

“We’ve got some great momentum as we near the end of a very successful 2021 season and we look forward to carrying that momentum into 2022,” Kathy Fennel, MLF executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Our team has put together a great schedule that I know will have our fans and anglers excited — a nice mix of some of our historic venues along with a few fisheries that we haven’t visited in a while. Our MLF anglers are the best in the world, and we look forward to providing our world-class tournaments to them again in 2022.”