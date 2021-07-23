Memorial Service: Gerald H. Sholette, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gerald H. Sholette, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on July 29, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Home, caring for him and always by his side, was his loving wife, Barbara.