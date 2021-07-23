Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogdensburg, NY

Memorial Service: Gerald H. Sholette, 83, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gerald H. Sholette, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on July 29, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Home, caring for him and always by his side, was his loving wife, Barbara.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
City
Lawrence, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Ogdensburg, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#State St#Wwny#Sierra Sellers#St Mary S Academy#The United States Army#Notre Dame Church#Chatterbox#The Ogdensburg Elks Lodge#Ogdensburg Lions Club#Knights Of Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy