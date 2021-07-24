Cancel
Niagara, NY

A familiar Big 4 foe from Niagara helps usher Bona's Brown and White out of TBT

By News sports reporter
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS – The idea of facing a team made up of former St. Bonaventure basketball players alarmed Colin Curtin. When the Niagara University graduate agreed earlier this summer to coach Team Hines in The Basketball Tournament, Curtin had no idea he’d end up facing a Big 4 opponent. Curtin is on the coaching staff at Hofstra, and learned last month that Team Hines would face Brown and White, the Bona alumni contingent in the summer tournament.

buffalonews.com

