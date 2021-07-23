Cancel
Albany, NY

Plan ahead: Events coming up in the Capital Region

By Azra Haqqie
Times Union
 9 days ago

ALBANY - The Ten Broeck Mansion, home of the Albany County Historical Association, announces its free family program, Archaeology Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The Archaeology Day program features archaeologists from Hartgen Archaeological Associates of Rensselaer showing the equipment and process they use for archaeological digs. The program includes free interactive maps for families to use to chart archaeological features on the Ten Broeck Mansion’s grounds.

