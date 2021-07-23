NFL star Travis Kelce promotes COVID vaccination

For the fifth year in a row, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark and in 2020 had a career-high in yards (1,416) and touchdowns (11). Given his dominance last season, fantasy football players are chomping at the bit to grab the Kansas City playmaker in the first round of fantasy drafts. But Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano and Bill Enright say fantasy managers need to pump their breaks a bit as drafting a tight end in the first round could be a recipe for disaster for the rest of the draft.