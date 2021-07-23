Cancel
Cedar Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Southern California That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook

From the dreamy corners of the Channel Islands to the geologic shifts that formed the iconic faces of Mt. Whitney and Mt. Shasta, with a state as massive as California, you know we’re home to some of the most expansive, contrasting, and devastatingly beautiful scenery in the country. Southern California is particularly rich with heart-stopping views: long, sandy beaches stretching hazily into the distance. Sun-bleached boulders filling in gaps of chaparral and lining meandering summit trails. Irresistible beaches dotted with rocky bluffs and whispering palms that show off the mighty Pacific in all of its glory. There’s truly something for everyone here!

But what you might not expect to find tucked away in SoCal is an abundant forest ripe with babbling streams, wide grassy meadows, quiet wildlife, vibrant leafy trees that contrast the rich hues of their pine counterparts, and magnificent views that go on for (literally) hundreds of miles. All this (and more!) can be found on one special stretch of Southern California backcountry. For an escape into the trees with multiple gorgeous payoffs, check out this sweet forest trail in Palomar State Park in Southern California.

Palomar Mountain and Palomar State Park are quite the anomaly in SoCal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrlZf_0b6KEqnN00
geoff dude/Flickr
The 2,000-acre natural area receives nearly double the precipitation of its surrounding counties, creating a lush, dewy ecosystem reminiscent of the Sierra Nevada and larger PNW region farther north.

Topping out at around 7 miles, the Cedar Trail Loop weaves together some of the area's best trails and highlights into one challenging but rewarding journey through the trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaRaV_0b6KEqnN00
Lucas Huggins/AllTrails
Much like the longer and more commonly traveled Palomar Mountain Loop Trail, you can make this adventure as long or as short as you'd like!

Rather than starting at the Silvercrest Picnic Area, the Cedar Loop starts at the Doane Pond Day Use Area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTRnO_0b6KEqnN00
Joe Wolf/Flickr
The pond/day-use area/campground is an easy drive from the valley floor and makes for the perfect basecamp.

We highly recommend the leisurely stroll around the pond and doing a quick out-and-back jaunt along the Doane Valley Nature Trail before continuing onto the main part of the hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Vzpl_0b6KEqnN00
ianmcdonnell/GettyImages
This little slice of the trail is at the gorgeous heart of the Palomar Range and can be busy at times, often bustling with fishermen, campers, and visiting families. But don't let that stop you from drinking in the gorgeous surroundings or stopping for lunch! There are some incredible views to be had along this section of the park with sweeping vistas and bursts of sunlight peeping through the trees.

Here you'll also find some seasonal waterfall viewing opportunities, gentle creeks, a cool forest reprieve for hot summer days, and some of the most diverse trail scenery in the Palomar forest, complete with towering old-growth trees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfVl1_0b6KEqnN00
John Sullivan/Flickr
Numerous off-shoot trails stem from here, which are a definite must-do as part of the larger Palomar Loop. But your goal is back where the main pond is - and where Cedar Trail beckons with its towering cedar and oak groves.

As you follow Cedar Trail, the scenery continues to transform. The trees gradually multiply as the landscape simultaneously starts to rise and fall through rocky ridges and ravines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1F8A_0b6KEqnN00
Kristina D.C. Hoeppner/Flickr

Reminiscent of forest landscapes further north, this lush area is truly a world of its own. You'll definitely want to take your time here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpOmq_0b6KEqnN00
John Beccari/AllTrails

Cedar Trail will eventually connect with its namesake campground. From here you'll take the often-overlooked Adams Trail, which descends quickly into a shallow, angled valley meadow that feels miles away from the woodsy path you just left behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KELVM_0b6KEqnN00
jennifer r/Google
Tread carefully here in this valley. Recovering post-fire timber and new growth poison oak can combine to make for a perilous stroll if you're not careful. Be sure to stay on the marked trail!

Finally, the trail starts its gradual incline up the back side of the moderate Boucher Trail, meandering its way up to the treasured Boucher Hill Lookout. Here, the sweeping views are undoubtedly some of the best in the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QheDs_0b6KEqnN00
Sharon Tate Soberon/Flickr

The vast majority of park visitors hike up the main Boucher Trail from the valley park floor via the Silvercrest or Oak Grove trails, but neglect to explore the back side of the trail or continue on to the remainder of Palomar's trail system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pAj9_0b6KEqnN00
Sam Bages/AllTrails
This means the whole way to the lookout, you'll be seeing some awesome sights that precious few hikers take the time to seek out!

As the park's highest point, you'll be able to see for miles! Mt. San Jacinto, Mt. San Gorgonio, and even Mt. Baldy will beckon with multi-hued blues in the distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ta63q_0b6KEqnN00
John Steele/AllTrails

Pauma Valley from above is something truly special. You'll find a secret viewing alcove away from the main lookout just past a large downed tree around a quarter of a mile shy of the summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mW0bM_0b6KEqnN00
Chris Booze/Google
After learning about the High Point Fire Lookout from the local rangers, it's time to head back down the mountain to begin the next leg of the loop, which starts at the Silvercrest Picnic Area.

Take the Scott's Cabin Spur and make a right to come up the back side of the Chimney Flats Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRrSV_0b6KEqnN00
John Herring/AllTrails
Just remember to leave all bits of nature just as they are - please, do not pick any fruit or flowers, or feed or get close to any wildlife.

Left will lead you to the Thunder Springs Trail. This tried-and-true dive back into the forest winds through a lush carpet of ferns and wildflowers and up a densely wooded ravine before opening up into a sweet waterfront setting. But we're here for overlooks, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knm21_0b6KEqnN00
John Herring/AllTrails
If you're feeling ambitious, though, a quick out-and-back detour is an excellent idea!

The Upper Doane Valley Trail crosses through small streams and avoids the crowds of the Thunder Springs Trail. What you lack in foliage, you'll gain in pristine views, opportunities to look out over the lower valley, and abundant wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG1eE_0b6KEqnN00
Austin Carruthers/AllTrails

As your hike regains some elevation out of the valley, be sure to keep your eyes open for snippets of scenery through the trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q52sE_0b6KEqnN00
John Watson/Flickr

The split to return to Silvercrest is just ahead, where you'll make your way back down to finish the loop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBdEI_0b6KEqnN00
ianmcdonnell/GettyImages

Finally, you'll finish your hike at Doane Pond where you started, having just completed a sweet adventure through the trees that feels worlds away from the rest of San Diego County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOInL_0b6KEqnN00
Lily NP Nguyen/Google
Pro Tip: While not accessible from the main park, the Palomar Observatory Trail is definitely worth a night visit post-hike and is an easy shuttle trip or hike in nearby Cleveland National Forest, just a mile or two away from the park entrance. In fact, you can see the observatory from the lookout and from Doane Pond! Keep an eye out here for park hours, guidelines, and seasonal closures.

Whether for camping, day-hiking, or epic sunset-watching – Palomar Mountain is definitely one of our all-time favorite destinations in every season, as well as home to some of the best hikes in Southern California! We love that there are so many ways to explore this gorgeous state park and its surrounding areas. If you’ve ever paid a visit to Palomar State Park, we’d love to hear about it!

Check out some of our other favorite Southern California trails here . Or, if there are any other gems we should know about, let us know here .

The post Cedar Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Southern California That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.

