Humboldt County Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors Amid Rise in Delta Variant
Humboldt County joins 25 other California counties in recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public places. As the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is increasingly circulating locally, masking indoors is an extra precautionary measure for those who are fully vaccinated and ensures easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings. The State of California requires unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors.kymkemp.com
