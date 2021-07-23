Cancel
Your Two Cents for July 23

Rapid City Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople of SD are "happy," according to Noem. Well, what about the families of over 2,000 people who died of COVID? Never has she even mentioned them and that is very sad. I can’t be the only one embarrassed for our city. We’re supposed to be such a healthy growing community but that image is clearly lost when visitors and base personnel are forced to drive on streets in such pathetic condition that won’t allow one to even drive the speed limit safely.

