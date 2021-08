It’s Monday, which means it’s back to the grind for most people even though it’s the middle of summer. However, for football fans this week marks the end of the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will report for training camp in advance of their matchup in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game on August 5, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will report on Saturday the 24th. For fans of the Seattle Seahawks, there is another week of waiting, with the Hawks scheduled to report on July 27, with the first on field activities set for Wednesday the 28th.