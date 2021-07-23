Sad Pikachu: No new Note or S21 Fan Edition is coming at Unpacked

It seems that some Samsung fans still refuse to accept that we won’t get a new Samsung Galaxy Note device this year. The first time we received information about this rather sad decision was back in November 2020, but it was all just a rumor back then. Unfortunately, this information became official in March, when Samsung Electronics CEO Ding-Jin Ko said that the company was not going to launch a new Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphone this year. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t get a new Galaxy Note in the future, and that’s exactly what several Samsung fans want, as they are now looking to get a new model to launch next year instead of a new Galaxy S model.