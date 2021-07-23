Cancel
Sad Pikachu: No new Note or S21 Fan Edition is coming at Unpacked

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 10 days ago

Samsung may be going all in on its foldable offerings, but there’s no denying the fact that more people are interested in seeing a new Note flagship and the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). But, as has been made abundantly clear, Samsung isn’t launching a new Galaxy Note smartphone at all this year. The Note lineup isn’t dead, but Samsung has decided the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are what it will focus on for the second half of 2021, no doubt as part of its push to bring foldable phones into the mainstream.

