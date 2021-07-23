Halo Infinite’s first beta is all bots, and it “could happen as soon as next weekend”
The Halo Infinite beta – or ‘technical preview flighting’, if you prefer Microsoft’s somewhat silly nomenclature – is coming, and soon. Several rounds of testing are planned ahead of launch, and the devs at 343 have provided some initial details about what the first preview will look like. It’s going to be focused on battles against bots, and the devs say the “first bot-focused technical preview could happen as soon as next weekend”.www.pcgamesn.com
