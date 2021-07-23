Halo Infinite’s first beta is all bots, and it “could happen as soon as next weekend”

Halo fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity now to get a new game in the series. Halo Infinite was first revealed back in 2018 when the developer showed off the engine powering the game for the first time. That alone set the hype in motion for a lot of fans, but it’s been a long wait since then for more. It’s been nearly six years since we’ve been able to play a new Halo game, but details on the Infinite multiplayer summer beta are about to be revealed.