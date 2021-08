Are you looking to break into the exciting world of mobile gaming? While AAA titles on consoles and PC soak up most of the hype and attention, the mobile game market is booming. The average gamer is not just a 20-something with a souped-up rig and a case of Red Bull. It’s the commuter on the way to work, the teenager with some time to kill between classes, and the regular Joe just trying to turn off their brain for a few minutes after a long day.