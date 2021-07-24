Cancel
Financial Reports

FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2021 of $8.5 Million or $0.97 Per Diluted Share, and Implemented Previously Announced Two-For-One Stock Split and Scheduled Payment of the Thirty-Fourth Quarterly Dividend

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the 'Company'), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the 'Bank') today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $8.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period last year. All share data throughout this earnings release has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split announced June 25, 2021, and issued July 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021.

Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. Additional information about...
Financial ReportsGreat Bend Tribune

Landmark Bancorp announces second quarter earnings

MANHATTAN – Landmark Bancorp Inc. reported this week diluted earnings per share of $1.04 for the three months ended June 30 compared to $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year and $1.13 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2021...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Customers Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) this week reported second quarter 2021 (“Q2 2021”) net income to common shareholders of $58.0 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up from first quarter 2021 (“Q1 2021”) net income to common shareholders of $33.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Envela Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter Earnings Results

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ('Envela' or the 'Company'), announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. About Envela. Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.WEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:KIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 6,757,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,103. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.890-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofGetty Realty stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Optinose Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 XHANCE Net Revenue of $18.4 Million

YARDLEY, PA — Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) recently announced preliminary XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) net product revenue of $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This represents a 79% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, and a 67% increase compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company expects XHANCE net product revenue for the full year of 2021 to be at least $80 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

Huntsman reports $156 million profit in second quarter

Chemical-maker Huntsman Corp. on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the second quarter as the industry rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The Woodlands company said it earned a $156 million profit in the second quarter, swinging from a loss of $62 million during the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased to $2.02 billion, a 38 percent increase from $1.25 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
Marysville, OHPosted by
TheStreet

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) - Get Report, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend payment to $0.66 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on Friday, September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, August 27, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.90 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

