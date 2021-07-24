FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2021 of $8.5 Million or $0.97 Per Diluted Share, and Implemented Previously Announced Two-For-One Stock Split and Scheduled Payment of the Thirty-Fourth Quarterly Dividend
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the 'Company'), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the 'Bank') today reported 2021 second quarter net income of $8.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period last year. All share data throughout this earnings release has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split announced June 25, 2021, and issued July 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0