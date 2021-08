With the 12th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Cole Sillinger from the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) The son of former NHLer Mike Sillinger, Cole displays impressive intelligence when on the ice. It is impossible to teach an offensive instinct or a shot like his. Due to his hockey IQ, vision, and patience, he can slow the game down and beat opponents with ease. A powerful sniper who has excelled at all levels, he could be one of the top goal producers of his draft class in the future.