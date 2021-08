The Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority invites proposals from professional consulting services to create a Boundary Survey for the proposed River Park at Canal Place. For details regarding the RFP, please visit our website at www.passagesofthepotomac.org. The full RFP can be found under the “News/Events” heading. Questions should be directed to Deidra Ritchie, Executive Director of the CPPDA, at (301) 268-7456. The RFP is due by 12:00 PM, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, (no exceptions). Proposals should be submitted to CPPDA, Room 301, 13 Canal Street, Cumberland, MD, 21502 or emailed to deidra.ritchie@maryland.gov. Minority Business Enterprise companies are encouraged to bid. The CPPDA has the right to accept or reject any and all proposals.