Cyclists, Business Owners Review New 30th Street Bike Lanes In North Park
After more than two years of sometimes raucous debate between cyclists and business owners, the protected bike lanes on 30th Street in North Park are near completion. Previously, 30th Street was only for the bravest of cyclists — those willing to share a lane on a busy corridor with sometimes hostile motorists. Now cyclists have their own lane with a painted buffer zone, plastic poles and in some areas a line of parked cars shielding them from traffic.www.kpbs.org
