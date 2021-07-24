Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Julesburg, Ovid and Marks Butte. This includes the following highways Interstate 76 between mile markers 169 and 183. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Ovid, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Sedgwick County, CO
City
Sedgwick, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Walt Disney Co. will mandate Covid vaccines for U.S. workers

The Walt Disney Co., a media conglomerate that owns Disney theme parks, ABC networks, and namesake movie studios, will require all salaried and non-union employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement. “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy