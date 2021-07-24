Flood Advisory issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Julesburg, Ovid and Marks Butte. This includes the following highways Interstate 76 between mile markers 169 and 183. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.