Minnesota Based Store One of First to Include Inclusive Item for Back-to-School Shopping
We all love Target! They've got everything that a Minnesota mom dreams about and those #TargetRuns have become more of a required outing. My credit card bill reminds me that their clearance is hands-down THE BEST and right now the Back-To-School section is a popular area. There is something new in the back-to-school section though that a bunch of moms are super thankful for...because this one item has been missing for their kids.kroc.com
Comments / 0