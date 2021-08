With the 14th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Isak Rosen from Leksands IF (#24) of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) While he may not be the biggest forward available at the 2021 NHL Draft, Isak Rosen may have one of the best overall offensive toolkits. Hailing from Sweden, he spent the 2020-21 season playing in the top hockey leagues in the country, eventually taking on 22 games against men in the SHL.