Girls basketall: Finley Lohan could be next George Washington star

Peyton Brown had a pretty good freshman year at St. Albans. It’s left folks wondering what he can do for an encore. In football, Brown helped the Red Dragons get off to their first 2-0 start since 2007 and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a landmark 12-6 victory against Capital — the first time SA had ever beaten the Cougars in 20 tries. He was selected as the Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year as he passed for 614 yards and TDs as COVID-19 limited SA (2-4) to a six-game schedule.