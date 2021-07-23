Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Girls basketall: Finley Lohan could be next George Washington star

By Ryan Pritt Staff writer
wvgazettemail.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of individual star power, the George Washington girls basketball team has certainly had plenty in recent years. Katy Darnell earned back-to-back first-team Class AAA All-State selections as a junior and senior in 2018 and 2019. Kalissa Lacy was a three-time first-team All-State pick (2019, 2020 and 2021), adding the 2020 Mary Ostrowski Award and back-to-back first-team captain honors to her resume.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Gw#The Gazette Mail#Nitro High School#Shootout#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

PHS hooper competes in girls’ all-star game

Powell High School’s Rose Graft participated in the annual Wyoming Coaches Association Girls’ Basketball All-Star game on Saturday in Casper. Graft was a member of the North All-Star Team, which fell 66-51 in the contest. She was one of 10 recent graduates from northern Wyoming high schools on the team.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood High School Grad Lands at George Washington Lacrosse Program

Washington DC, George Washington lacrosse head coach Jennifer Ulehla has announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the program for the 2021-22 season including one from Ridgewood High School. “We are excited to welcome these 13 exceptional student-athletes into our GW lacrosse family,” said Ulehla. “Their combined work ethic, competitive...
zagsblog.com

Five-Star guard Keyonte George sets decision date

Keyonte George, the No. 5 ranked prospect in the class of 2022, will announce his college decision on August 8, per his Twitter. George, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard from iSchool (TX) Entrepreneurial Academy and the Southern Assault AAU Program, is considering Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Baylor. He...
NBAwvgazettemail.com

Charleston rec center or court may be named for basketball great

A Charleston recreation center or basketball court may soon bear the name of a basketball great with local ties. The family of Earl Lloyd, a member of the West Virginia State University Hall of Fame and the first Black athlete to play in an NBA game, is working with Charleston Parks and Recreation on a way of honoring Lloyd’s legacy and his love of the Kanawha Valley by naming something after him.
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

WVU women's basketball announces non-conference schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the nonconference matchups for the 2021-22 Mountaineer women’s basketball season on Friday. The 2021-22 nonconference schedule features six home games, including one exhibition contest, and two trips to early-season tournaments. “Our nonconference schedule is going to be very...
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Marshall basketball: Andrew Taylor big part of Herd's new look

HUNTINGTON — The look of Marshall’s men’s basketball team is changing. With veteran point guard Jarrod West moving on to Louisville, the ball will be in the hands of junior guard Andrew Taylor more, which brings an added importance to the summer for the Corbin, Kentucky, native. Taylor said that...
Golfwvgazettemail.com

Golf: Steve Fox set for his 54th, and last, West Virginia Amateur

That’s how Steve Fox began reminiscing about his time at the West Virginia Amateur as he prepares to play his 54th and last starting Sunday at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. Fox isn’t far off, having participated in his first State Amateur at age 13 the late 1960s. All...
High Schoolwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: Spring Valley's WVU commitment Corbin Page manning multiple positions

Corbin Page is in position to excel at the college level. The only question might be: Where exactly is that position?. Page, a returning All-State defensive lineman at Spring Valley, has accepted a scholarship offer from West Virginia University, most likely as a tight end, but actually plays that position only about half the time he’s on offense for the Timberwolves.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

On the Town: Fans turn out for TBT

Fans turned out at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center over several days in July for the West Virginia Regional games, a part of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, 64-team nationwide tournament. “Herd That” and “Best Virginia,” featuring players from Marshall University and WVU, played in separate games on Monday, July 19.
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

WVU AD Shane Lyons part 7 – finances

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The athletic director at any NCAA Division I school is basically the CEO of a major corporation. West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons oversees a “business” that generated $102,680,928, according to the USA Today database for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which was the 40th largest among NCAA schools.
Baseballwvgazettemail.com

Frank Giardina: Updates on local standouts Bird, Cook, Bowden, Wheeler and Moon

It’s been an up and down roller-coaster ride this week for former Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball player Corey Bird. Bird was called up to the major leagues by the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, then designated for assignment Friday without appearing in a game. Here’s hoping he gets another chance to play in the big leagues.
NBAwvgazettemail.com

Huggins reloads after draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As Miles "Deuce" McBride and Jevon Carter were getting themselves into a New York state of mind Thursday night, Bob Huggins was getting himself back into a West Virginia state of mind. After the NBA's draft night, McBride and Carter found themselves in the Big...
Saint Albans, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: St. Albans looking for more from QB Brown

Peyton Brown had a pretty good freshman year at St. Albans. It’s left folks wondering what he can do for an encore. In football, Brown helped the Red Dragons get off to their first 2-0 start since 2007 and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a landmark 12-6 victory against Capital — the first time SA had ever beaten the Cougars in 20 tries. He was selected as the Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year as he passed for 614 yards and TDs as COVID-19 limited SA (2-4) to a six-game schedule.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Future college stars shine as North beats South, 16-8, in Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Game at Homewood Field

Since the fifth grade, St. Paul’s senior Paris Colgain would sit in the bleachers at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field, watching the Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Senior Game. She looked up to the girls that graced the field year in and year out, hoping for the day she would have her moment in the spotlight. On Saturday night, Colgain’s dream turned into reality when she stepped onto the ...
High Point, NCwvgazettemail.com

High Point defeats Power 8-2

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Craig Stem tossed seven solid innings as the High Point Rockers put away the West Virginia Power 8-2 Friday night at Truist Point Ballpark. West Virginia slips to 21-34 on the season, while the Rockers climb to 29-28 and sit six games back of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division.
Poca, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: As practice starts, expectations remain high at Poca

The personnel has changed somewhat, but Poca still hopes to be a factor in Class AA when preseason football practice opens in West Virginia on Monday. The Dots, who begin life in the post-Ethan Payne era, have a number of recognizable names ready to rumble on Friday nights at O.O. White Stadium, led by senior linebacker-receiver Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother and a Marshall commit. Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winning running back, signed with the Thundering Herd in December.
South Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Area roundup: SC junior duo receives offers from Marshall

Defensive lineman Zimarian “Mari’’ Lawton and linebacker Mondrell Dean, both starting their junior seasons at South Charleston, received scholarship offers from Marshall’s football program on Saturday. Both players announced the offers on their Twitter accounts. Lawton, at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, is the younger brother of former South Charleston All-State...
Golfwvgazettemail.com

West Virginia Amateur notebook: 2014 champ Brian Anania back from injury

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — For Brian Anania, the long road back to competitive golf has been about as topsy-turvy as his opening round in the 102nd West Virginia Amateur on Sunday afternoon. And yet, with an appreciative perspective that has come from having the game torn away from him, Sunday’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy