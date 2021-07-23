Girls basketall: Finley Lohan could be next George Washington star
In terms of individual star power, the George Washington girls basketball team has certainly had plenty in recent years. Katy Darnell earned back-to-back first-team Class AAA All-State selections as a junior and senior in 2018 and 2019. Kalissa Lacy was a three-time first-team All-State pick (2019, 2020 and 2021), adding the 2020 Mary Ostrowski Award and back-to-back first-team captain honors to her resume.www.wvgazettemail.com
Comments / 0