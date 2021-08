(BPT) - It is common for people to experience both periods of happiness and sadness throughout their lives, but it can be hard to determine whether prolonged versions of these emotional states indicate something more serious than changing feelings. Sharp mood swings between extreme highs and extreme lows can often be a sign of a mood disorder. Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a lifelong serious mental health condition that causes debilitating, severe mood swings and changes in energy and activity levels.[1] An estimated 5.8 million adults in the U.S. experienced bipolar disorder in the past year.[1]