Eventful week closed out with a better/worse-than-expected PCE print. US non-farm payrolls on Friday may be the next USD event driver. The US Dollar took a hit after last week’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hedged perceivable hawkish undertones by stating that long-term inflation expectations and indicators look to be in line with the central bank’s long-term goal of 2%. Markets took this language in stride, with a risk on tilt given to equities and other risk assets, to the US Dollar’s detriment.