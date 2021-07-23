City Reminds Community about High-Heat Dangers for Pets
The City of West Hollywood reminds human caregivers of canine companions and feline friends that high-heat days can be extremely dangerous for four-legged family members. Pets are particularly vulnerable to high-heat conditions. Pets can suffer major heat-related illnesses and can die when left unattended in parked vehicles. On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can soar to 120 degrees in just minutes. On a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes — even with windows cracked open.www.weho.org
