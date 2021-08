The video keeps getting removed from YouTube, but whenever it does, someone else uploads it again: jerky cameraphone footage of a man in a homemade T-shirt that reads Jesus Loves UK Garage, DJing at an Essex club in 2003. The crowd in Romford are going insane – the man is Todd Edwards, an American house producer whose rough-edged production style had exerted so much influence on the UK garage scene that he had become known as Todd the God – but the object of their worship looks, as he puts it now, “scared to death”: the smile on his face is weirdly fixed and unmoving, in a way that suggests not enjoyment, but terror.