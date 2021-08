U.S. stock indexes ended solidly higher Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 index finishing higher for the first time in three sessions, as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected updated report on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and a woeful public market debut for trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 154 points, or 0.4%, at 35,085; the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% to 4,420. Both indexes touched all-time intraday trading highs before paring those gains somewhat. The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized...