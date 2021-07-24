Family celebrates birth of rare identical triplets

BLANCHARD, Okla. — Giving birth to rare identical triplets.

A Blanchard mother delivered three baby girls in June.

The family is finally together after the two youngest came home from the hospital.

Aspen, Kensli and Layken spent nearly two months in the NICU.

“They were born at 29 weeks. So, they were all a little over two pounds. So, they were really small,” mom Stephanie Norman said.

Small but mighty – and growing every day.

“Aspen, she actually got to come home first,” she said. “The other two were still in the NICU, so that was really hard.”

The Normans are all together now. Stephanie, dad TJ and 2-year-old Wyatt are adjusting going from a family of three to six.

Stephanie gave birth to the triplets on June 2.

“They all have their own sack, so since they all shared one placenta, that made them identical,” she said.

The news of three babies came as a huge shock to the high school sweethearts.

“We wanted one more and we were hoping it would be a girl. And then we were surprised we got three girls!” Stephanie said.

“I kind of joked about it on the way there for the first ultrasound. Yeah, what are we going to do if we hear more than one heartbeat – and then there were three of them in there," TJ said.

Big brother Wyatt couldn’t be prouder.

“When they get up in the morning, he’ll be like, ‘Hi, sissy,’” Stephanie said.

Telling the girls apart is a challenge.

“We have little anklet bracelets on them right now of different colors with their initials on them,” Stephanie said.

It’s three of everything now – a three-seat stroller and lots of diapers. But the Normans are grateful.