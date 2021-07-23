This Lakewood musician knows he’s not cool
The general consensus is that musicians are cool. But one Lakewood neighbor is proud of the claim that he isn’t. “I’m just a dude who pours his heart and soul into his music and does his best to try and write great songs that hopefully resonate with people,” said musician Chris J. Norwood. “Even just saying the phrase ‘I am not cool’ seems like a bad move career-wise. But I’m not a gimmick. What you see is what you get. I don’t wear cool clothes or live the ‘rock and roll’ lifestyle. I’ll either make it or break it as uncool Chris J Norwood.”lakewood.advocatemag.com
